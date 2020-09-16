Notorious B.I.G.’s Plastic Crown Sells For Almost $600K

(NO AGENCIES IN UK, FRANCE, GERMANY, HOLLAND, SWEDEN, FINLAND, JAPAN.) Notorious B.I.G. 1995 during Music File Photos 1990's in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

The rapper was famously known as the "King of New York."

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

The famous crown worn by Notorious B.I.G. during his last photoshoot has sold for a jaw-dropping price.

Auctioned at Sotheby’s in New York on Sept. 15, the bedazzled crown with plastic jewels sold for $594,750, according to CNN. Signed by the Brooklyn rapper just days before his death in 1997, the crown was initially valued between $200,000 and $300,000. 

View this post on Instagram

All hail the King of New York! Tonight during our inaugural Hip Hop auction, one of the most iconic symbols of Hip Hop’s heyday: the crown 👑 worn and signed by Notorious B.I.G. from @barronclaiborne’s iconic 1997 ‘King of New York’ photoshoot for Rap Pages Magazine sold for $600,000. The photograph is one of the most recognizable images in Hip Hop culture and it has endured as the defining portrait of the artist more than 20 years since it was taken. Achieving an overall total of $2 million, the auction was a celebration of the history and cultural impact Hip Hop has had on art and culture from the late 1970s through the “Golden Age” of the mid-1980s to mid-1990s, and up to the present. A majority of items included in the sale were consigned directly from Hip Hop’s most pivotal and well-known artists and figures, several of who will be sharing their proceeds with a variety of charities. A portion of Sotheby’s own proceeds from the sale will benefit the Hip Hop programs at the @qplnyc, as well as @buildingbeats, a non-profit community organization that teaches tech, entrepreneurial and leadership skills to underserved youth through DJ and music programs. #hiphop #hiphopmusic #notoriousbig #biggiesmalls #barronclaiborne #HipHopxSothebys #QPLHipHop

A post shared by Sotheby's (@sothebys) on

Put up for sale by photographer Barron Clairborne, who took the iconic image, styled the rapper as the "King of New York" in a photoshoot for Rap Pages magazine.  

"The image transformed Biggie Smalls into an aristocratic or saint like figure, forever immortalized as not only the King of New York, but a king of hip hop music and one of the greatest artists of all time,"  said Barron Clairborne.

(Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

