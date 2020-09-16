Notorious B.I.G.’s Plastic Crown Sells For Almost $600K

The famous crown worn by Notorious B.I.G. during his last photoshoot has sold for a jaw-dropping price.

Auctioned at Sotheby’s in New York on Sept. 15, the bedazzled crown with plastic jewels sold for $594,750, according to CNN. Signed by the Brooklyn rapper just days before his death in 1997, the crown was initially valued between $200,000 and $300,000.

RELATED: Rare Biggie And Tupac Artifacts To Go Up For Sale At First-Ever Hip-Hop Auction