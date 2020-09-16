Notorious B.I.G.’s Plastic Crown Sells For Almost $600K

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
The famous crown worn by Notorious B.I.G. during his last photoshoot has sold for a jaw-dropping price.
Auctioned at Sotheby’s in New York on Sept. 15, the bedazzled crown with plastic jewels sold for $594,750, according to CNN. Signed by the Brooklyn rapper just days before his death in 1997, the crown was initially valued between $200,000 and $300,000.
Put up for sale by photographer Barron Clairborne, who took the iconic image, styled the rapper as the "King of New York" in a photoshoot for Rap Pages magazine.
"The image transformed Biggie Smalls into an aristocratic or saint like figure, forever immortalized as not only the King of New York, but a king of hip hop music and one of the greatest artists of all time," said Barron Clairborne.
