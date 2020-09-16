Vanessa Bryant On L.A. Sheriff Calling Out LeBron James For Reward Money After Deputy Shooting

Vanessa Bryant is weighing in on Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva calling on NBA superstar LeBron James to double the reward money to arrest the gunman in the Sept. 12 shooting of two deputies.

Villanueva spoke with KABC radio suggesting that the Lakers player "step up" and match the $175,000 reward offered for the arrest of the gunman who is still at-large.

According to New York Daily News, the widow of Laker legend Kobe Bryant took to her Instagram to share her frustration about the sheriff’s request, sending her prayers to victims.

She reposted screenshots of tweets from others who believed Villanueva’s comments were uncalled for.

"How can he talk about trusting the system? His sheriff’s dept. couldn’t be trusted to secure Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash scene, his deputies took and shared graphic photos of crash victims," one of the tweets wrote.

Bryant reportedly filed a claim in May against Villanueva’s police department after eight deputies were under scrutiny for allegedly sharing graphic photos from the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed eight passengers including her husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The filings reported that the "department’s mishandling of this egregious misconduct" only worsened Bryant's "emotional distress."