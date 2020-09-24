Ava DuVernay Releases Powerful Statement After Breonna Taylor Ruling

The disappointment over the Breonna Taylor decision, in which none of the police officers were charged in connection with her death, has been felt all over the country. A variety of entertainers have spoken out and two-time Emmy winner Ava DuVernay shared a powerful rebuke over the many ways the justice system failed the 26-year-old EMT.

DuVernay told The Hollywood Reporter, "Our sis. We live in a world of crooks with titles and criminals with badges that will not give you justice today. But justice will come. And it will come from us.”



She continued, “Pushing and pulling, plotting and protesting, piercing the blue walls designed to terrorize us. Justice will come. Not today. But it will. Until then, we give you what we can. We give you glory. That word means that we will take pride in you. We will honor you. We will never forget you. We can give you this today. And tomorrow. And onward."



DuVernay has been advocating for Breonna Taylor for months. Back on June 7, she tweeted, “Arrest the cops who killed #BreonnaTaylor. Their names, as reported by multiple news outlets, are Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. We actually protect cops who kill Black people when we allow them to be anonymous.”

