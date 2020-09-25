Bow Wow Shares Adorable Photo Of His Newborn Baby Boy

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Big congrats to Shad “Bow Wow” Moss, who recently became a father for the second time and welcomed a baby boy.
The rapper and actor announced the news on his Instagram Stories and he tweeted an adorable photo of the newborn with the caption, “Man you gone take all the girls.”
Bow Wow didn’t reveal the baby’s name but the mother is his girlfriend Olivia Sky, according to TMZ. It’s not clear when the child was born.
He also has a 9-year-old daughter from his relationship with dancer Joie Chavis.
