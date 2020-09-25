Jamie Foxx Says He And Garcelle Beauvais ‘Should Have Been Together’

Are there sparks still flying between Jamie Foxx and Garcelle Beauvais?

On her latest episode of Going to Bed with Garcelle, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star interviewed Foxx as the two looked back on their longtime friendship and why they never became romantically involved.

The pair starred on The Jamie Foxx Show, which ran from 1996 to 2001, playing the couple Jamie and Fancy. They would later reunite on-screen in 2013 for the action movie White House Down. Foxx and Beauvais apparently made a pact that they wouldn’t date while acting together and by the time filming was over, Beauvais was in another relationship. However, the two have remained close ever since.

"I seen you with the dude, you introduced me — 'This is my man,' and it was all uncomfortable," Foxx said, referring to her former relationship with Michael Elliot on the latest season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"By the way, you never really give any guy that I'm with any real attention," Beauvais replied.

"Ever. I hate them all," Foxx jokes. "I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I'm like, 'Damn. I f***ed up.' So every dude, I give them a really s***y look."

"I feel it and they feel it," Beauvais said.

"Listen, we are in a relationship forever," Foxx said.

"Forever, no matter what," Beauvais added. "You know what I always say? Kandi Burruss was on the podcast and she goes, 'You know, I don't get it. Why aren't you and Jamie together?' And I said, 'Well, you know, we have a really great relationship now.’”

Foxx replied with, "I don't know, it's a tough thing when it comes to relationships, because you've got to find something, I think, that's someone that you can really understand and be yourself with, especially in our business because it's an up and down thing."

He added: "And there's a lot of emotions that people don't understand. Somehow, being a celebrity, they feel like you're not human, and we do have things that are afforded to us or rewarded to us because we are [celebrities]. But on the inside, we're still the same people from Texas or from Haiti. We're still the same people. And that's so hard, but it has to be a person that really understands. And that's been tough."