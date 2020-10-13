Ludacris To Executive Produce A New Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’

Rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is a Grammy-winning rapper and star of several blockbuster films. He also might be the coolest girl dad in Hip-Hop. Proof positive is his most recent venture, an animated series called Karma’s World, set to debut on Netflix.

Inspired by the rapper’s 19-year-old daughter, Karma, and based on a website that bears her name and her passion for early childhood education, this CG animated series combines the warm tones of Doc McStuffins with empowering age-appropriate messages delivered through rhymes. As an executive producer, the “Southern Hospitality” emcee is particularly proud of the 40-episode series that will be part of the legacy he leaves for his daughter.

“I’ve had a lot of accomplishments in my life, but everything that I’ve experienced seems to have led up to this point to where I can leave a legacy for all my daughters,” Bridges noted in a statement to the press. “Karma’s World is one of those legacies. I hope this series will show kids that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations. This show is going to move Hip Hop culture forward and show young girls that they have the power to change the world. This project has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to bring Karma’s World to the entire world.”

The series will follow Karma Grant, a ten year-old rapper who is said to not only have “big talent” but also a “big heart.” Through her gift of emceeing and songwriting, she learns the power of words — and her music.

Each episode will be 11 minutes in length. They will also feature original songs addressing issues that young people often face. Bridges, James Bennett Jr. and Gerald Keys have created music that touches hot topics like self-esteem, body positivity, discrimination, creativity, expressing emotions, friendship, family, leadership, celebrating differences and more, hoping that this show does not only entertain but affirm young people who tune in.

Karma’s World is produced by Bridges’ production company, Karma’s World Entertainment, 9 Story’s Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films and its Emmy Award-winning Creative Affairs Group. In addition to the Fast & Furious actor, other executive producers are Vince Commisso, Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O’Connell, Angela C. Santomero, Wendy Harris and Jennie Stacey from 9 Story Media Group (Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Blue’s Clues).