Steve Harvey Shocks Twin Entrepreneurs With Introduction To ‘Shark Tank’s’ Daymond John

Steve on Watch - Facebook Watch Photo: Nathan Bolster

Aaron and David Cabello receive crucial business advice about their food delivery app on this week’s episode of 'STEVE on Watch.'

Published 11 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Philadelphia twin brothers Aaron and David Cabello, 24,  have used their entrepreneurial ambitions to help connect their community to Black-owned restaurants as the creators of Philly’s first Black-owned delivery service app in 2019. One year later, Black And Mobile has expanded its efforts and now also serves the Atlanta and Detroit area. 

At the age of 22, David dropped out of the College of Business at Shippensburg University and started working for delivery services like UberEats and Postmates. After seeing the gap between local Black businesses and their consumers, he teamed with his twin brother to build a product to fill in the gap. 

In the latest episode of Steve on Watch, Steve Harvey welcomes the Cabello brothers and surprises them with a special guest, Shark Tank’s Daymond John, who gives them invaluable business advice to expand their company even further. 

“A lot of corporations have grants especially for minority owned businesses,” said John. “This is free money that they want to give and they just want to know that the money is being used in the right way and they will help you scale quicker.”

Watch the BET.com exclusive clip from the next episode of STEVE on Watch below.

The “BAM” app is available on both iOS and Android. You can check out the Cabello twins on the next episode of STEVE on Watch premiering Wednesday (Oct. 14) at 9 AM EST on Facebook Watch.

(Photo credit: Nathan Bolster courtesy of Facebook Watch)

