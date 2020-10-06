Shark Tank Star And FUBU Founder Daymond John Announces First Ever Black Entrepreneurs Day

Black Entrepreneurs Day, presented by Chase for Business, is also meant to provide guidance and inspiration to the next generation of entrepreneurs, many of whom are entering uncertain economic times. A $175,000 “ NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant ” has also been announced funded by the event’s partners, Chase for Business, The General Insurance, Pepsi, Cisco Webex, Quickbooks, Yappa, and Robinhood to help get new ventures off the ground.

Black Entrepreneurs Day will include “Game Changer Conversations,” which will include one-on-one interviews hosted by John and co-hosted by Angela Yee speaking with Shaquille O’Neal , Gabrielle Union , Jamie Foxx , Robert Johnson , LL Cool J , and more. Chance The Rappe r and Questlove will also take the stage for live performances.

Founder and CEO of FUBU and co-host of ABC’s Shark Tank, Daymond John , has announced the forthcoming Black Entrepreneurs Day celebrated with a live streamed event on Oct. 24. The special event is an intersection of business and entertainment whereJohn will have one-on-one conversations with Black business leaders and industry icons.

Black entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country are encouraged to apply for the NAACP Powershift grant here. Applications are open through Oct. 12.

“2020 has been a challenging year for many, but has also created tremendous opportunities for people throughout the country to rise up to be heard,” John said an official press release. “I teamed up with Chase For Business to create Black Entrepreneurs Day in order to celebrate small businesses and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives me and so many others. The people and partners who have signed on to participate with me in this event are a testament for the need to create change within the Black community.”

Widely-known for his popular lifestyle brand, FUBU, John became a pioneer in the fashion industry with over $6 billion in product sales. His success later produced two New York Times best-selling books, The Power of Broke and Rise and Grind. As a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama Administration, John also celebrates being one of the original Sharks on the entrepreneurial show Shark Tank.

Investing in Black-owned businesses is critical to driving job growth and economic opportunity across the country,” said Christopher Hollins, Managing Director, Chase Business Banking. “Through programs like Advancing Black Entrepreneurs, we’re giving owners the tools and advice necessary to prepare their business for long-term success, something that’s especially important today.”

The historic live-stream event will take kick-off on October 24th at 7 PM EST.