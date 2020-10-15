Tyler Perry Funds $500K Effort To Mobilize Black Voters In Florida

According to The New York Times , Perry has partnered with a nonpartisan Florida group, the Equal Ground Education Fund, to increase Black voter engagement in the southern state. Officially announced on Thursday (Oct. 15), the “Park & Praise,” initiative will target 25 counties and 250,000 Black residents in urban areas including Broward and Miami-Dade County.

Media mogul Tyler Perry is helping to fund a $500,000 mobilization effort in Florida targeting Black voters in the key battleground state. He joins many prominent Black celebrities who are actively helping Black communities ahead of the 2020 presidential election on November 3.

“Park & Praise” will also hold events for voters to drop off their mail-in ballots while hearing gospel choirs, musical acts and faith-based leaders. The intention is to bring the “Souls to the Polls” model following social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"A national pandemic, racial tensions, blatant disregard for black bodies and a presidential election that can’t be won without the votes of Black folks have shaped the way we connect with voters,” said Jasmine Burney-Clark founder of the Equal Ground Education Fund. “Despite Florida’s historical disenfranchisement of Black voters, our voices will be heard whether we vote by mail or early. Our work to provide robust voter education and ensure that accurate information reaches our communities is the highest priority and is exactly what this partnership with Tyler Perry is going to do.”