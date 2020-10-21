Tamar Braxton Slams ‘Braxton Family Values’ Trailer, Calls It ‘Disgusting’

The trailer for the latest season of Braxton Family Values has been released and Tamar Braxton is outraged.

She slammed the trailer on her Instagram and announced she would be telling her side of the story to Tamron Hall, "After waking up to that disgusting trailer...F*CK @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings.”



Tamar continued, “Don’t miss my exclusive TELL ALL on my girl @tamronhallshow next week [fire emoji]..at some point this abuse HAS to STOP and P.s. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW#SCUMBAGSHIT."