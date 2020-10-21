Tamar Braxton Slams ‘Braxton Family Values’ Trailer, Calls It ‘Disgusting’

The new season starts on November 5.

Published 8 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The trailer for the latest season of Braxton Family Values has been released and Tamar Braxton is outraged.

She slammed the trailer on her Instagram and  announced she would be telling her side of the story to Tamron Hall, "After waking up to that disgusting trailer...F*CK @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings.”

Tamar continued, “Don’t miss my exclusive TELL ALL on my girl @tamronhallshow next week [fire emoji]..at some point this abuse HAS to STOP and P.s. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW#SCUMBAGSHIT."

The trailer shows her family reacting to reports that Tamar tried to take her own life. Her mother Evelyn Braxton is seen saying, "Toni called, she told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide."

Watch the clip below:

RELATED: Family Releases Statement After Tamar Braxton Is Hospitalized

On July 16, Tamar Braxton was found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles by Adefeso. A spokesperson for the LAPD said officers responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. at the hotel's location in regards to an individual who had a medical emergency. The spokesperson said that the individual was transported to the hospital.

Braxton said in a statement that her contract with WE tv drove her to a mental health crisis, and asked to be released from her obligations to the network. The network complied.

The new season of Braxton Family Values on premieres November 5.

 

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

