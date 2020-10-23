Lizzo Doesn’t Want To Be Considered An Activist Just Because Of Her Race And Size

Lizzo Doesn’t Want To Be Considered An Activist Just Because Of Her Race And Size

The Grammy winner sat down with David Letterman.

Lizzo has inspired many people with her bold music that uplifts people of all backgrounds. However, the three-time Grammy winner does not want to be considered an activist just because of her size or race.

In an interview on David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the 32-year-old said, “I’m sick of being an activist just because I’m fat and Black. I want to be an activist because I’m intelligent, because I care about issues, because my music is good, because I want to help the world.”

The Michigan-born, Houston-raised songstress blew up with “Truth Hurts” in 2019 (released in 2017). The empowering self-love anthem made rap history when it pulled off the feat of becoming the third longest running No. 1 single by a female rapper. 

 

