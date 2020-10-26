Jamie Foxx's Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies At 36

Jamie Foxx’s 36-year-old sister DeOndra Dixon has passed away at only 36 years old. The actor and singer broke the news on Instagram.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned...," Foxx wrote in a post with a beautiful photo of DeOndra who was the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

"I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light.”

He also added, “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show...Even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money..."

Foxx continued, “I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me.”

See the post below: