Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian A Truly Insane Birthday Gift

In honor of Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday, Kanye West gave her a gift that’s almost hard to believe. The rapper presented his wife with a life-like hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Kim posted videos of the hologram on her Twitter just moments ago.

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime,” she captioned one of the two clips.

“Happy Birthday, Kimberly. You are 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful, just like when you were a little girl,” Robert says in the hologram. “I look over you and your sisters and brother and the kids every day. Sometimes I drop hints that I am around like when you hear someone make a big peefee or when you make a big peefee.”