Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian A Truly Insane Birthday Gift

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian A Truly Insane Birthday Gift

How would you react if someone did this for you?

Published 10 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

In honor of Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday, Kanye West gave her a gift that’s almost hard to believe. The rapper presented his wife with a life-like hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Kim posted videos of the hologram on her Twitter just moments ago.

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime,” she captioned one of the two clips.

RELATED: Sorry, Kylie! Kim Kardashian Is Poised To Be The Family's 1st Actual Billionaire After Scoring $200 Million Investment

“Happy Birthday, Kimberly. You are 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful, just like when you were a little girl,” Robert says in the hologram. “I look over you and your sisters and brother and the kids every day. Sometimes I drop hints that I am around like when you hear someone make a big peefee or when you make a big peefee.”

Robert also expressed how “proud” he is of Kim’s entrepreneurship and her desire to become a lawyer. “You married the most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West,” the hologram said.

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC