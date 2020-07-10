Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Says She’s Suffering From PTSD After Being Shot

Going back through the series of chilling events, Aaryn said that she and her boyfriend were stopped at a red light on their way to get her food Whataburger before another vehicle pulled up in the right lane and started shooting.

“I’m okay. I’m happy to be alive. I’m just happy to be here,” she said, telling listeners that she had recently celebrated her birthday just days before the shooting.

The 19-year-old detailed more information about the harrowing incident after appearing on her father’s popular morning radio show on Thursday (July 9).

After being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Houston on Sunday (July 5) Rickey Smiley ’s daughter Aaryn says that she is simply happy to be alive.

While their vehicle was not the target, Aaryn said “clearly their aim wasn’t top tier because I got hit.”

"The car in front of us got hit," she said. "I think there was a car behind that also got hit."

Initially thinking that the gunfire might have fireworks and she was struck by a stray spark, Aaryn said that she did not realize that the burning sensation on her leg was a bullet wound until her boyfriend pointed it out to her.

"It was hot and it was quick," she remembered. "I looked down, and I was gushing blood. I didn't know I had been shot in my left leg only because it had went straight through and the bullet had only stayed in my right leg. I was trying to put as much pressure as I could."

Blacking for at least five minutes, Aaryn said her boyfriend rushed her to a nearby hospital where medics had to perform a blood transfusion.

Updating her friends, family and followers on her Instagram story, the teen said that her doctors informed her that she has PTSD as a result of the incident.

“Loud noises or popping sounds make me cry. I get panic attacks way easier,” she wrote. “The mental aspect of all this is really scary. Hopefully my mental increases with my physical!!!!!”

Sharing another update, Aaryn also reveals that she has been able to walk around her hospital room witht the help of a walker and also shared that she was geting discharged.

Police still have not identified the shooter and no arrests have been made.