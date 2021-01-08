'ER' Star Dearon 'Deezer D' Thompson Dies At 55

Dearon 'Deezer D' Thompson, who played Nurse Malik McGrath in the popular series ER, has passed away at 55 years old.

According to TMZ, he was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home the morning of Jan. 7. His brother Marshawn thinks he may have died from a heart attack but there is no official cause of death as of yet.

Back in 2009, Thomas opened about his health problems to RadarOnline, “I have a heart valve that is leaking and the aorta had expanded to way beyond what it is supposed to be. As soon as the doctor identified what was going on, he put me in here... What I was going through for the last year – that was scary. I’m fearless about the surgery.”



While Thompson is most known for his role in ER, he also appeared in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and Chris Rock’s CB4. His final acting credit is 2017’s Crowning Jules.