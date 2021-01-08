Trending:

'ER' Star Dearon 'Deezer D' Thompson Dies At 55

LOS ANGELES - 1997: Actor and rapper Deezer D (Dearon Thompson) poses for a portrait in 1997 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

He was reportedly found unresponsive in his LA home.

Dearon 'Deezer D' Thompson, who played Nurse Malik McGrath in the popular series ER, has  passed away at 55 years old.

According to TMZ, he was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home the morning of Jan. 7. His brother Marshawn thinks he may have died from a heart attack but  there is no official cause of death as of yet.

Back in  2009, Thomas opened  about  his health problems  to RadarOnline, “I have a heart valve that is leaking and the aorta had expanded to way beyond what it is supposed to be. As soon as the doctor identified what was going on, he put me in here... What I was going through for the last year – that was scary. I’m fearless about the surgery.”

While Thompson is most known for his role in ER, he also appeared in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and Chris Rock’s CB4.  His final acting credit is 2017’s Crowning Jules.

