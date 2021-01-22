Yara Shahidi Talks Playing Tinker Bell in Disney's Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’

Yara Shahidi is only 20 years old but she is one of the brightest stars in Hollywood. The Grown-ish star recently signed on to play Tinker Bell in Disney’s live-action version of Peter Pan, titled Peter & Wendy, and she is clearly excited to tackle the iconic role.

While talking to Robin Roberts with Good Morning America on Jan. 21, Shahidi said, "I know my brother, who is my theoretical next door roommate, has heard me putting around my room trying to figure out, 'How does Tinker Bell walk? How does she land?' But it's been a really fun prep process."

She continued, "I've started the kind of motion capture of it all and we're just trying to figure out how we portray Tinker Bell and she's gonna be like five inches tall on-screen. But we've had a really fun time and preparation has ranged from running through lines to creating playlists."

Watch the interview below: