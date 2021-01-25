Spike Lee Compares Donald Trump To Hitler

Donald Trump is officially out of office but the damage from his presidency still continues. Oscar winner Spike Lee gave a stark warning at the New York Film Critics Awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director was being honored with a special award for his short New York New York, which was filmed during the pandemic.

The 63-year-old said during his speech, “It’s a very sad day in the history of America,” referencing the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

He continued, This is not a game. These people got guns with ammunition. I hope to God that I'm wrong, but people are gonna get killed behind this bullshit. This president, President Agent Orange [Donald Trump], will go down in history with the likes of Hitler. These guys — all his boys — they're going down on the wrong side of history."

RELATED: Trump Supporters Surround And Harass Woman In Bakersfield, California

Encouraged by President Trump’s baseless claims of massive voter fraud that cost him the 2020 election, a mob of domestic terrorists was determined to stop Biden from becoming certified as president-elect on Jan. 6. Nonetheless, Congress certified Biden’s win just after 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Five people died during the siege, including a police officer.

President Trump has been largely criticized for inciting the violence for weeks by complaining that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. After multiple lawsuits in several states, his legal team lost countless cases by failing to provide any evidence of massive voter fraud that would overturn the election.

Trump has been impeached by the House and an article of impeachment will be sent to the Senate today (Jan. 25). The impeachment trial is expected to begin within two weeks.

The full presentation of the New York Film Critics Awards can be watched, here.