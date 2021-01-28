FKA Twigs On Racism From Robert Pattinson Fans: 'He Was Their White Prince Charming'

FKA Twigs dated Twilight actor Robert Pattinson from 2015 to 2017, and at one point, they were engaged. While every relationship has its ups and downs, the singer was overwhelmed by the blatant hate from Pattinson’s fans.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, the 33-year-old said, "It was really, really deeply horrific, and I think it was at a time where I felt like I couldn't really talk about it. I feel like if I was going through that now, I would be able to talk about it and do some good with it."

She also said she was unsure if the hate she received "was because of my age or whether it was because of the social climate or whether it was because being Black and from Cheltenham (in the U.K.) and from a low-income family, and having to genuinely work twice as hard at everything I do to get a seat at the table."

One of the ugliest things she experienced from his fans was being compared to a monkey.

"Say if I was wearing a red dress, they would have a [photo of a] monkey in a red dress, or if I was on a bike, they'd find a monkey on a bike."

She continued, "I just remember it had this massive, dysmorphic effect on me for about six months to a year, where every time I saw my pictures, in photographs, I would think, 'Gosh, I look like a monkey and people are gonna say that I look like a monkey, so I need to really try and hide this monkey-ness that I have.’”

Twigs added, "He was their white Prince Charming, and I think they considered that he should definitely be with somebody white and blonde and ... not me."

Twigs has recently filed a sexual battery lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf. LaBeouf has said “many” of the allegations are not true.