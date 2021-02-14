Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Expecting Their Second Child

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on Sunday (Feb. 14).
Their spokesperson said, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”
The couple, who now live in California, released a black-and-white photo of them sitting near a tree with Meghan’s head on Harry’s lap and her hand resting on her baby bump.
The happy news comes after the 39-year-old American former actress wrote last November in The New York Times about her miscarriage in July 2020. The duchess gave a personal account of the anguish the couple experienced.
BBC said the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the rest of the Royal Family “are delighted and wish them well.” Harry, 36, and Meghan’s child will be eighth in line to the British royal throne.
In 2020, the couple announced the shocking news that they would step down from their roles as senior royals, citing British media intrusions into their personal lives and its racist attitudes toward Meghan, who is biracial.
On Thursday (Feb. 11), Meghan won a privacy claim against a British tabloid that printed a letter she wrote to her estranged father.
