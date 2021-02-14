Trending:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Expecting Their Second Child

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 5, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The happy news comes months after the Duchess of Sussex revealed she had a miscarriage.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on Sunday (Feb. 14).

Their spokesperson said, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The couple, who now live in California, released a black-and-white photo of them sitting near a tree with Meghan’s head on Harry’s lap and her hand resting on her baby bump.

The happy news comes after the 39-year-old American former actress wrote last November in The New York Times about her miscarriage in July 2020. The duchess gave a personal account of the anguish the couple experienced.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Reveals the ‘Unbearable Grief’ After Suffering A Miscarriage In July

BBC said the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the rest of the Royal Family “are delighted and wish them well.” Harry, 36, and Meghan’s child will be eighth in line to the British royal throne.

In 2020, the couple announced the shocking news that they would step down from their roles as senior royals, citing British media intrusions into their personal lives and its racist attitudes toward Meghan, who is biracial.

RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Decision To ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family

On Thursday (Feb. 11), Meghan won a privacy claim against a British tabloid that printed a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

(Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

