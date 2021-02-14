Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Expecting Their Second Child

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on Sunday (Feb. 14).

Their spokesperson said, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The couple, who now live in California, released a black-and-white photo of them sitting near a tree with Meghan’s head on Harry’s lap and her hand resting on her baby bump.