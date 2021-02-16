Michael B. Jordan Rents Out An Aquarium To Spend Valentine’s Day With Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together at a special location.

On Monday (Feb. 15), Harvey took to her Instagram story to share with her fans that the actor had rented out an entire aquarium overflowing in red, white, and pink flower petals just for them for a romantic dinner.

"My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this," Harvey wrote according to People.

An additional IG video showed off the couple’s luxurious dinner table featuring a meal from the fine dining Japanese eatery Nobu, candles and bouquets of roses.

Harvey shared that she and Jordan’s night ended in a hotel room that was decked out with more white flower bouquets, candles, red rose petals on the bed and more petals around a bubble bath.