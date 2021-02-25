Kim Kardashian Has A Dinner Date In First Public Appearance Since Kanye Divorce

On Feb. 19, it was reported that Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. Kim has been fairly silent but she has made her first public appearance.
According to Page Six, the 40-year-old was seen at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills with La La Anthony and her sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kim was rocking a skin tight green dress — with no wedding ring.
Kim and Kanye have been married for six years and have four children together. She is allegedly seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple's children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, nearly 2 years old.
Us Weekly reports that they have been in settlement talks since June 2020, which is around the time that Kardashian retained the services of divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rapper began dating in April 2012. At the time, Kardashian was still legally married to Kris Humphries, from whom she split after only 72 days of marriage. Her divorce was finalized in June 2013. Her first marriage was to music producer Damon Thomas before they divorced in 2004. This was Kanye's first marriage.
(Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
