Kim Kardashian Has A Dinner Date In First Public Appearance Since Kanye Divorce

On Feb. 19, it was reported that Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. Kim has been fairly silent but she has made her first public appearance.

According to Page Six, the 40-year-old was seen at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills with La La Anthony and her sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kim was rocking a skin tight green dress — with no wedding ring.

See below: