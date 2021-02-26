Steve Harvey Jokes That He’s Not Impressed With Michael B. Jordan

A majority of women around the globe would likely find People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” Michael B. Jordan appealing, but comedian Steve Harvey, whose daughter is dating the well-muscled Black Panther star, says he doesn’t see why everyone is so enthused.

Actor Jordan, 34, and Steve Harvey’s youngest daughter, Lori Harvey, a 24-year-old model, have been at the center of buzz since coming out about their romantic relationship via Instagram in early January. Women of all ages were disappointed at the revelation that Jordan was off-the-market, but Harvey told television’s Jimmy Kimmel that he was disappointed for other reasons.

“First of all, let’s be clear about something - he is a nice guy but he’s not the sexiest man alive to me -- at all,” Harvey, 64, said Feb. 25th.

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Go Instagram Official

Clearly joking, Harvey then told the late night host that he sees himself as the sexiest man alive.

“All these people I’m paying for, hell, if that ain’t sexy, what is?” Harvey asked Kimmel. “I’ve never been attractive. I knew that. That’s why I had to come up with these damn jokes.”

And he admitted he was just playing when he said Jordan was not attractive.

“This kid -- I like him,” Harvey said.

But don’t think that comment was a sign of a thaw on Harvey’s part. When Kimmel mentioned to the Family Feud host that Jordan rented out an entire aquarium to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Jordan, Harvey was a little salty about the display of love from the star of Creed.

“I mean, it was really nice what he did, you know, I’m happy for him -- he’s a great guy, met his father and everything, but uh --- that was a lot,” Harvey told Kimmel. “I don’t know where he’s gonna go from here, so hopefully, you know, maybe he’ll make Creed 4, 5 and 6.”

Neither of the lovebirds have commented publicly, on social media or otherwise, about Harvey’s opinions.