Emmanuel Acho Named As New Host Of ‘The Bachelor’

ABC’s Bachelor Nation has found a new host! Emmanuel Acho, a former player with the Philadelphia Eagles, announced on Saturday (Feb. 27) that he is scheduled to host The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special slated to air on Monday (March 15).

Acho, 30, who could hardly contain his excitement in his social media announcement, is host of the YouTube series “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.”

"I've accepted the Rose and am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “It's been a pivotal season, and this episode will hopefully be one of the most storied shows in TV history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. Share the news! I'll see y'all then!"

