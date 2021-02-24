Matt James Speaks On ‘The Bachelor’ Racism Controversy

The Bachelor became a hot topic after photos of a contestant at a plantation-themed party went viral. Host Chris Harrision defended the racist imagery during an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black bachelorette. Matt James, the show’s firsts Black bachelor, is now speaking out.

James wrote on Instagram "The reality is that I'm learning about these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly.”



He continued, "Chris's failure to receive and understand the emotional labor that my friend Rachel Lindsay was taking on by graciously and patiently explaining the racist history of the Antebellum South, a painful history that every American should understand intimately, was troubling and painful to watch."

James also added, "As Black people and allies immediately knew and understood, it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that The Bachelor franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years."