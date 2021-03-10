Ryan Murphy Responds to Naya Rivera's Father's Accusations on Twitter About Broken Promises

Written by BET Staff

Naya Rivera’s dad, George Rivera, is slamming director Ryan Murphy for breaking promises he made about supporting the family of actress Naya Rivera following her tragic accidental drowning and death in July 2020. In a series of tweets to Twitter on Tuesday (March 9) Naya’s father suggests that the director of Glee has yet to reach out to her family or follow up on his commitment of providing a college fund for her son Josey, E! Online reports. George Rivera responded to a fan’s tweet that showed a joint statement from Murphy and fellow Glee creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, claiming that the three of them were “in the process of creating a college fund” for Naya’s son. But George ultimately shut the comment down reporting that the fund has not been created. RELATED: Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband And Estate File Wrongful Death Lawsuit

“Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did … or didn’t do!!! I’m about to blow up this story … and make sure he’s knows what I know…,” he tweeted. He continued in a follow up tweet to say, “When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are 'less than' .... vocalize a good game , but it's as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses .... even in a unexplainable tragedy …” A third tweet read, “Broken Promises…. fake outrage …. hollow gestures …. no phone call.”

Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call https://t.co/EXIxrFKQht — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

RELATED: Naya Rivera’s Fans Hold Emotional Vigil At Lake Piru Murphy soon followed up the allegations on Twitter sharing that he was still in the process of gathering the funds with Falchuk and Brennan. “Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera's child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust,” he wrote. “We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate.”

Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust. We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) March 10, 2021

Rivera was first reported missing on July 8 after she disappeared during a boating trip at Ventura County’s Lake Piru when she rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey. After her boat was overdue for return following its three-hour rental, the staff went out to the Lake in search of Rivera.. They found the boat and her son on the north side of the lake. Josey was found sleeping alone on the boat wearing a life jacket. Rivera was nowhere to be found. Her body was recovered from the lake on July 13, nearly a week after she was reported missing. The actress was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24, according to her official death certificate, People writes.