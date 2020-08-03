Naya Rivera’s Fans Hold Emotional Vigil At Lake Piru

Fans of Glee actress Naya Rivera all gathered to pay their respects to the late actress who was laid to rest on July 24 after an accidental drowning incident in early July.

Mourners traveled to Lake Piru about an hour north of Los Angeles on Saturday (August 1) from California, Oregon, and Indiana for a vigil that was organized by the online Twitter fan page called Naya’s Army, nearly a month after the tragic accident, according to CBS Los Angeles.

RELATED: Naya Rivera Laid To Rest Two Weeks After Drowning

Those who attended the memorial had the opportunity to post pictures and hundreds of messages to the 33-year-old. Fans also shared the impact, Rivera who played Santana Lopez, a fictional lesbian character on Glee, had on their life.