Naya Rivera’s Fans Hold Emotional Vigil At Lake Piru

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Fans of Glee actress Naya Rivera all gathered to pay their respects to the late actress who was laid to rest on July 24 after an accidental drowning incident in early July.
Mourners traveled to Lake Piru about an hour north of Los Angeles on Saturday (August 1) from California, Oregon, and Indiana for a vigil that was organized by the online Twitter fan page called Naya’s Army, nearly a month after the tragic accident, according to CBS Los Angeles.
RELATED: Naya Rivera Laid To Rest Two Weeks After Drowning
Those who attended the memorial had the opportunity to post pictures and hundreds of messages to the 33-year-old. Fans also shared the impact, Rivera who played Santana Lopez, a fictional lesbian character on Glee, had on their life.
Rivera was first reported missing on July 8 after she disappeared during a boating trip at Ventura County’s Lake Piru when she rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey.
RELATED: Naya Rivera’s Death Certificate Reveals Heartbreaking Details Of Her Final Moments
After her boat was overdue for return following its three-hour rental, staff went out to Lake Piru to search for the boat. Finding it at the north side of the lake, a staff member found Josey Dorsey wearing a life jacket sleeping alone on board with Rivera nowhere to be found.
Rivera’s body was recovered from the lake on July 13, nearly a week after she was reported missing. She was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Monday (July 24), according to her official death certificate, said People.
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS