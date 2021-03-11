Master P Reveals His Next Big Purchase

The 50-year-old businessman took to his Instagram account to announce his desire to own an HBCU. It’s not the first time Miller has set his sights on a lofty objective, he previously expressed his intention to own an NBA team.

In 1996, Master P (born Percy Miller) gained 100% ownership of his No Limit Records label’s master recordings. Ownership has always been the mogul’s gameplan and he further extends this mission with a new goal in place.

“This message is all about educating,” Miller says, further going into his research of HBCU owners and founders.

“I was shocked when I Googled who owned and founded HBCUs,” Miller said. “We can’t change the past but we can change the future by investing in the next generation. They going to have to sell some of these schools to us, or fund it the same way other major universities are funded.”

During the video, Miller expressed that he once had a desire to attend an HBCU--Southern University. He wants those who listen to his message and own a business to join in on the movement to ensure a proper education is in place at the nation’s Black colleges and universities.

Not only does Miller want to put this plan in motion, but he wants to team up with former NBA player Baron Davis to buy Reebok. In an interview with the New York Post, Miller spoke ambitiously about going after “bigger deals.”

“I wanted to show my culture what is possible for us to do,” said Miller. “OK, we’re doing multibillion dollar deals… We know how to make this cool. We know how to make the right products. We know how to tie the right athletes into this.”

Along with No Limit Records, Clothing, and Film, Miller owns Big Papa Burgers (located in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana) and a slew of other businesses.