Meet The Actress Who Will Play Malia Obama In Michelle Obama Biopic Series

Lexi Underwood has reportedly been cast as Malia Obama in the upcoming series The First Lady.

The Little Fires Everywhere star will play the 44th President and former First Lady’s daughter in the upcoming Showtime series. She’ll act alongside Viola Davis, who will portray Michelle Obama as well as British actor O.T. Fagbenle, who will star as Barack Obama.

According to Variety, Underwood’s role as the Obama’s eldest daughter will portray her as "open minded and intelligent" and someone who "pushes her parents to make socially conscious decisions."

Underwood took to her Instagram account to relay her excitement about the role of a lifetime.

”Sitting in so much gratitude,” she wrote. “@michelleobama you and the entire Obama family are the epitome of excellence and will forever be my First Family. Malia, I am humbled and honored to tell your story. Thank you @violadavis @showtime & my phenomenal team @creativeartistsagency, Untitled Entertainment, & @independentpublicrelations for making my dreams come true ! I can’t believe I get to work with so many incredible humans.”