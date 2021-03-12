Trending:

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Brittney Taylor Welcomes Baby Girl And She Has An Epic Name!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Brittney Taylor attends Beautycon Festival New York 2019 at Jacob Javits Center on April 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beautycon)

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Brittney Taylor Welcomes Baby Girl And She Has An Epic Name!

She gives a sneak peek at her new bundle of joy.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Brittney Taylor, formerly of Love & Hip Hop: New York, just announced she welcomed a baby girl.

On Wednesday (March 10), Brittney took to social media to reveal she’s welcomed a new bundle of joy – and her name is Legacy A’Queen Akande. While Taylor has yet to fully show the infant’s face, the sneak peek she did give her followers proves she’s adorable.

She captioned her post on Instagram: “First came Love. Then Came You. My Nigerian Queen. My Beautiful Legacy! God has Blessed me BEYOND measures. I am so thankful for this Sweet, Precious, Beautiful Soul. She brings me the peace I’ve been yearning for. My New Obsession. I love her so much guys. She’s literally perfection beyond my expectations.”

RELATED: 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Catches Major Break In Assault Case

Taylor added: “She’s already taught me so much. I couldn’t have asked for more. I took a social media break to just bond & protect my peace while adjusting to becoming a new mom.”

Last October, Taylor revealed maternity photos as a way of officially announcing she was expecting.

Brittney Taylor was a cast member on season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Congrats to the new bundle of joy, Brittney! We can’t wait to see pictures of her in the future.

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beautycon

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs