‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Brittney Taylor Welcomes Baby Girl And She Has An Epic Name!

Brittney Taylor, formerly of Love & Hip Hop: New York, just announced she welcomed a baby girl.

On Wednesday (March 10), Brittney took to social media to reveal she’s welcomed a new bundle of joy – and her name is Legacy A’Queen Akande. While Taylor has yet to fully show the infant’s face, the sneak peek she did give her followers proves she’s adorable.

She captioned her post on Instagram: “First came Love. Then Came You. My Nigerian Queen. My Beautiful Legacy! God has Blessed me BEYOND measures. I am so thankful for this Sweet, Precious, Beautiful Soul. She brings me the peace I’ve been yearning for. My New Obsession. I love her so much guys. She’s literally perfection beyond my expectations.”

Taylor added: “She’s already taught me so much. I couldn’t have asked for more. I took a social media break to just bond & protect my peace while adjusting to becoming a new mom.”