Black Choir Conductor At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Wedding, Refutes Racism Allegations

The Black choir that famously performed at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is speaking up on the allegations that the Royal family is racist.

TMZ reports that the founder and conductor of the Kingdom’s Choir, Karen Gibson, says that Prince Charles personally invited her choir to the wedding and says that he was sincere in presenting the invitation and has stayed in contact with them since the event.

Following Meghan Markle’s reports of racism that she experienced from the royal family while serving as the Duchess of Sussex during a jaw-dropping interview with her husband Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Cambridge has addressed such claims.

RELATED: Oprah Interview: Prince William Responds To Racism Allegations, Meghan Markle And Prince Harry