Black Choir Conductor At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Wedding, Refutes Racism Allegations

The Black choir that famously performed at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is speaking up on the allegations that the Royal family is racist.
TMZ reports that the founder and conductor of the Kingdom’s Choir, Karen Gibson, says that Prince Charles personally invited her choir to the wedding and says that he was sincere in presenting the invitation and has stayed in contact with them since the event.
Following Meghan Markle’s reports of racism that she experienced from the royal family while serving as the Duchess of Sussex during a jaw-dropping interview with her husband Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Cambridge has addressed such claims.
According to the BBC, Prince William— Duke of Cambridge, responded to a question asked by a reporter in Stratford, East London on Thursday, (March 11).
Britain's heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who, at one point, stopped talking to his son Prince Harry, was captured on video at a new vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House in London on March 9. He, however, avoided questions about the interview, the BBC writes.
The photo op comes two days after Meghan told Oprah that while she was pregnant, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”
Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Tuesday (March 9), claiming the family was “saddened” to learn about the challenges Meghan and Harry had faced over the past few years and said that they would address the issues in private.
“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”
