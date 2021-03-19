Kanye West Could Be Worth A Reported $6.6 B, But It’s Too Soon To Tell

On Wednesday (March 17), it was reported that Kanye West was the wealthiest Black person in America with a net worth of $6.6 billion, following a report released by Bloomberg.

The outlet stated that West’s Yeezy sneaker brand and his soon-to-drop Yeezy Gap collection had a combined estimated value of $4.7 billion. And that the entertainer had an additional $1.7 billion in assets.

However, Forbes reports that West’s net worth can’t be tallied with certainty because those numbers do not exist as yet.

It is expected that the new Gap x Yeezy line will break $150 million in sales in its first full year in 2022 and it is speculated that it will top a billion dollars in revenue as soon as 2023, according to Bloomberg. West reportedly will also receive stock warrants when his clothing line collection hits target sales , the securities filing reports.

The Yeezy Gap label which will reportedly launch by July is part of a 10-year agreement that was signed in June 2020.

Based on Forbes' calculations, the entertainer and entrepreneur is worth close to $1.8 billion. That number increased from $1.3 billion, which the outlet reported in May 2020.

The publication also marks Vista Equity’s Robert F. Smith to be still the richest Black person in the U.S. with an estimated net worth of $6 billion.

Aliko Dangote of Nigeria is the richest Black person globally , with a net worth of $11.8 billion.