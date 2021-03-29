Sherri Shepherd Says Son's Online Classes ‘Not Working’ and ‘Detrimental to Mental Health

Sherri Shepherd is opening up about watching her 15-year-old son, Jeffery, as he deals with a difficult remote learning experience.

Shepherd, an actress and comedian, says that having her son in isolation has been “extremely difficult,” according to Yahoo! Life. Her son was born with “developmental delays” and adjusting to schooling from home with a child with special needs has been a challenge for the mother and son.

“It has been absolutely detrimental to Jeffrey's mental health,” Shepherd says. “I've been very concerned because his socialization has just been taken from him … to watch my child kind of wither because … he has no friends coming over. He really hasn't been able to socialize with friends … you know, normal teenage things, he’s not able to do.”

The mother of two says that being quarantined as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has had a negative impact on Jeffery and has caused him to become depressed.