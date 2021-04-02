Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Are Officially Married

Vogue reports Mai wore “a custom nude Galia Lahav gown with a sheer bodice that flowed into a billowing chiffon skirt. Matching nude appliqués were applied to the dress by hand.”

According to Vogue , they had an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta on March 27. Everyone who attended were provided COVID-19 tests.

Jeezy, 43, popped the question to Mai, 42, on March 27, 2020 after quietly dating for two years. It is unknown when the lovebirds will officially tie the knot.

According to PEOPLE, the rapper was originally planning to pop the question sometime in April 20202 during a previously planned trip to Vietnam. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has restricted travel globally, Jeezy instead decided to surprise her during a special date night in Los Angeles.

“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Mai’s rep told the celebrity news outlet.

“Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”



And the couple have turned their celebrations into an altruistic mission. In response to the uptick in hate crimes against Asians, Jeannie and Jeezy have created a charity wedding registry on The Knot, in support of Stop Asian Hate, the umbrella organization providing funds across Asian-owned businesses and foundations.

The couple told The Knot they felt they had to use their platform to speak up in these times. Jeannie and Jeezy say the uptick in violence has felt deeply personal, especially within their relationship as an interracial couple. “There’s been a devastating and severe uptick of violence against people of the AAPI community in the last year leading up to today,” said Jeannie. “For the past year, Asian Americans have tweeted, posted, and cried out for help… It’s no longer enough to say, ‘I’m not racist.’ We need to be anti-racist, and that’s harder.”

Jeezy and Mai reportedly met on the set of her daytime talk show and began quietly dating in November 2018. The pair didn’t take their romance public until August of last year.