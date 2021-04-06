LisaRaye McCoy Responds After Being Accused Of Defending Radio Host Who Compared Black Women’s Skin Tone To Toast

LisaRaye McCoy received some backlash after she appeared to defend Buffalo, New York radio host Rob Lederman in his comparing Black women’s skin tones to toast, a transgression for which he was fired.

While on an episode of Cocktails with Queens McCoy said, “What I heard was an opinion. I heard that he’s saying that he won’t go as far as a dark-skinned Black woman. He’s comfortable with going with the color of a Halle Berry. What’s wrong with that?”

TMZ caught up with McCoy and asked her about the backlash to her comments. She said, “I never supported him. I don’t even know who he is… you guys are so funny, you will take something and run with it.”

She explained she was commenting on his “preference to Black women.” McCoy also added her grandchild is brownskin and she “by no means would want my grandbaby to think her grandmother is a colorist.”

The 53-year-old claimed the backlash was “BS and we are in a sensitive time.”

Watch below: