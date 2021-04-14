Ciara, Russell Wilson To Co-Host Vaccination Special With Obama And Biden

Ciara and Russell Wilson will host an hour-long special, "Roll Up Your Sleeves," aimed to educate viewers, raise awareness and dispel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines. Former President Barack Obama and current POTUS Joe Biden will join the duo. The goal is to increase vaccination rates helping to put an end to the pandemic.

In a press release shared on Tuesday (April 13), Biden will speak directly to the American public about the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine while encouraging those with vaccination concerns to learn the facts to help the country recover. The special will feature other A-listers to help distinguish fact from fiction about the vaccines, hopefully prompting states to reopen fully.

NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal will speak alongside Obama to remind audiences that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a crucial step for Americans to return to the activities they love.

The star studded event will also include actor Matthew McConaughey, who will interview Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Adviser.

Michelle Obama, Sterling K. Brown, Wanda Sykes, and Jennifer Hudson are also slated to appear.

“Roll Up Your Sleeves" will premiere on Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.