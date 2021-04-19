Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional After Whoopi Goldberg Surprises Her With A Special Message

Following her historic win at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Tiffany Haddish received a surprising video message from Whoopi Goldberg to congratulate her on her successes. Haddish is the second Black woman to win a Grammy for Best Comedy Album after Goldberg, who won in 1986.

On Friday (April 16), the 41-year-old Bad Trip star was a guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she viewed the surprise message from Goldberg, People reports.

“That’s the one I won 155 years ago,” the co-host of The View said. “And if I was there right now, I'd say, 'Congratulations, but it's not a surprise 'cause you're one funny woman, one funny woman.’ You know what I really wanna say. But I don't wanna say it like that, because I don't wanna get hit by lightning. But she's funny. So I'd say just, 'Congratulations.'”

Haddish took home the Grammy Award for best comedy album last month, for her standup special Black Mitzvah. She learned that she won her first Grammy Award while hosting her CBS reboot of Kids Say the Darndest Things.

“Y'all serious?” she said with tears in her eyes. “I really won? You know a Black woman hasn't won in that category since 1986? A Black woman hasn't won in that category since Whoopi Goldberg.”

The pair previously starred together as mother and daughter in Tyler Perry’s 2018 comedy Nobody’s Fool.

Watch Whoopi Goldberg’s surprise message to Tiffany Haddish below: