Sherri Shepherd Reveals 20 Pound Weight Loss

Sherri Shepherd has achieved her weight loss goal. The talk show personality shared on Instagram on Saturday (April 17) that she had a plan to lose 15 lbs but instead lost 20 lbs.

Celebrating another accomplishment on her health journey that she started back in 2018, the Emmy winner posted a video of herself dancing to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.” She is wearing a fitted blue shirt, high-waisted jeans, and white sneakers.

"My goal was 15lbs but I just hit 20lbs!" she captioned the post "It's been a journal of mental self talk... believing in my worth... knowing my son Jeffrey needs his Momma healthy & whole and wanting to live a life filled w joy."

