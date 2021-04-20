Sherri Shepherd Reveals 20 Pound Weight Loss

Sherri Shepherd has achieved her weight loss goal. The talk show personality shared on Instagram on Saturday (April 17) that she had a plan to lose 15 lbs but instead lost 20 lbs.
Celebrating another accomplishment on her health journey that she started back in 2018, the Emmy winner posted a video of herself dancing to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.” She is wearing a fitted blue shirt, high-waisted jeans, and white sneakers.
"My goal was 15lbs but I just hit 20lbs!" she captioned the post "It's been a journal of mental self talk... believing in my worth... knowing my son Jeffrey needs his Momma healthy & whole and wanting to live a life filled w joy."
The Dish Nation host said that she had grown emotionally attached to sugar, bad carbs, cookies, and candy to get her through her day-to-day.
“But in changing my lifestyle and my relationship to food, I love the way I feel,” she said. “Clear headed… more clarity, focused and walking in my purpose.”
Shepherd also confirmed in the comments that she is lower than 151 pounds.
The 53-year-old was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2007 and decided to go on a sugar-free keto diet in 2018 when she decided to start improving her health, People reports. A year into her new lifestyle, the former View co-host shared in another IG video that she saw a significant improvement in her diabetes.
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
