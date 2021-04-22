Britney Spears Posts Support For Black Lives Matter And Some Of Her Fans Go Ballistic

Britney Spears rarely ever speaks out about social issues but current events have moved the pop star to post her support for Black Lives Matter. Her fans are having a toxic breakdown.

The “Gimme More” singer posted a pic on Instagram with a Blck man holding a sign that read, "White people have generational wealth. Black people have generational trauma #WeAreNotTheSame! #BLM."

She also included the caption, "Just sayin'," and used the #BLM and #BlackLivesMatter hashtags.

RELATED: Guilty! Guilty! Guilty! People React To Derek Chauvin Verdict

Reactions from her fans included “Ignorant thing to post,” “Thanks for encouraging racism,” “BLM nothing but a money stealing race baiting governmental pawn” and tons of people said they would unfollow her.

She made the post the day former police officer Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd on May 25, 2020, was found guilty on 2nd degree murder, 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter. He is facing a maxim of 75 years in prison.

See Britney Spears’ post below.