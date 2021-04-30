Kelly Rowland Says Beyoncé and Michelle Williams Were On Zoom While She Gave Birth

Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams always seem to have each other's back, and that was once again proven when Rowland gave birth to her second child, Noah Jon.

According to People, the former Destiny's Child members watched via Zoom as Rowland gave birth. Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon's mother, also joined the virtual delivery.

“They met him immediately,” she said, also sharing that Beyoncé and Williams are awesome aunts and have already met the 3-year-old in person.

Rowland is also the mother of her 6-year-old son, Titan Jewell.

BET BREAKS: Kelly Rowland Shares Why She Has Partnered With LA Social Services Agency, Talks Baby Noah

In February, the "Coffee" singer revealed to Entertainment Tonight more details about the emotional moment.

"The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just ... being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift," she said, explaining that tight friendship is special.

“I'm just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life,” she continued. “Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood.”