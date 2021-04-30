Travis Scott’s Jordan 6’s Are Already Sold Out

If you wanted Travis Scott’s New Jordan 6’s, you might be out of luck because they’re sold out. Even the kid’s sizes are all gone.
Released on Friday, April 30, which happens to be the Houston rapper’s birthday, Scott collaborated with Nike for the “British Khaki” Air Jordan 6 colorway. The original design of the sneaker was released in October 2019. As one of the most stylish rappers on the scene, Scott’s collaborations with the Jordan brand are highly sought after.
According to Page Six, Scott gave a glimpse of the sneakers with a visual featuring former NBA star Richard “Rip” Hamilton, who rocked the kicks with his signature mask.
The sneakers are a capsule with other items such as a vest, a hoodie, shorts, co-branded shirts, and pants.
The Air Jordan 6 debuted in 1991 as his signature basketball shoe for NBA legend Michael Jordan. Since its release, the Jordan 6 hit has become one of the most popular of all the retro Jordan offerings.
If you were lucky enough to grab a pair, they are sure to be one of the most sought-after Jordans in the long history of the one of the most popular basketball sneaker of all time.
For those who couldn’t get them at retail price, the only option may be the resell market, where the original price tag of ($250) will be viewed as cheap compared to what they will be sold for by collectors.
Photo credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns
