Travis Scott’s Jordan 6’s Are Already Sold Out

If you wanted Travis Scott’s New Jordan 6’s, you might be out of luck because they’re sold out. Even the kid’s sizes are all gone.

Released on Friday, April 30, which happens to be the Houston rapper’s birthday, Scott collaborated with Nike for the “British Khaki” Air Jordan 6 colorway. The original design of the sneaker was released in October 2019. As one of the most stylish rappers on the scene, Scott’s collaborations with the Jordan brand are highly sought after.

According to Page Six, Scott gave a glimpse of the sneakers with a visual featuring former NBA star Richard “Rip” Hamilton, who rocked the kicks with his signature mask.