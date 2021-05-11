Laverne Cox Is New E! Red Carpet Host, Giuliana Rancic Exits

Laverne Cox is coming to E! and will take over as host of E!’s signature red carpet coverage.

The 48-year-old advocate, actress and Emmy-winning producer will begin her new role at the beginning of the 2022 award season. As the new Live from E! host, Cox will also serve as host of a series catered to celebrity interviews that will highlight the movers and shakers in the entertainment industry, People reports.

News of Cox’s latest gig comes after longtime E! host, Giuliana Rancic, announced on Friday (May 7) that she would be leaving the show after scoring a development deal with NBCUniversal.

“I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!'s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives,” she said in a statement to People.

“I can't wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages, honey.”

Cox also shared the exciting news on her Instagram account on Monday (May 10) also giving Rancic a warm send-off message.

“See you on the E! Red Carpet. Shout out to @giulianarancic . Thank you for setting such a high standard, for years of grace, class and style. Thank you for always being so amazingly kind and generous whenever our paths have crossed. Sending you so much love on your new chapter.”