OPINION: Paul Mooney, The Unsung Comedy Legend Who, Right Or Wrong, Never Backed Down From Controversy

Whenever someone starts talking of stand-up comedy “greats,” I think about the true, unimpeachable legends – the ones who are no longer with us and who paved the path for the living, working comedians we love.



My father schooled me on the greats when I was a boy: Redd Foxx, Moms Mabley, Richard Pryor, George Carlin. Comedians who were among the first to hilariously and incisively hold a mirror up to America’s -isms in an era when social progression and tolerance was quite far from a priority.

Mr. Paul Mooney is not the first name that comes to mind in the conversation of the greats, but he had a hand in writing many of the comedy routines and television shows (especially for Pryor and Foxx) that we venerate as legendary. Mooney died of a heart attack Wednesday (May 19) at his home in Oakland, Calif. He was 79 and is survived by four adult children (two of whom, Daryl and Dwayne Mooney, are twins who have their own comedy routine).



Mooney didn’t have the high-profile comedy and film/television career of Pryor or his progenies Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock. But, similar to the late Patrice O’Neal, Mooney’s reputation among other comedians is impeccable. Just looking at Twitter when the news broke of his passing and you’ll see your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian acknowledge Mooney’s influence on their career.