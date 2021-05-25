Lamar Odom Shares Why He’s Not Speaking To Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom was a guest on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy and the topic of where his relationship with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian came up.

On Monday (May 24) the former NBA star shared that he, Kardashian and the Kardashian-Jenner family are not currently communicating.

“Where do you and my girl, Khloe, stand these days, Lamar? Are you two in touch at all?” host Andy Cohen asked during the episode. “She was such a presence there during some of your hardest times.”

RELATED: Lamar Odom Doesn’t Believe In The ‘Kardashian Curse’

To which Odom responded, “Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously”

The former couple wed in 2009 before Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013. In 2015 Odom suffered a near fatal overdose in late 2015. While the traumatic experience brought the pair together, Kardashian still proceeded with the divorce which was finalized in 2016.

Odom also took a moment to reflect back on his time spent with the famous reality family and the bonds he shared.

“Of course, anyone's always gonna miss love,” he shared. “That's genuine. You know, the personalities, just spending time with them, it was one of the best times in my adult life.”

In 2019, Odom got engaged to Sabrina Parr, the pair have since split in 2020, according to US Magazine.

Listen to a clip of the Sirius XM episode below: