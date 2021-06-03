Khloe Kardashian Continues To Support Tristan Thompson Following Paternity Accuser Cease And Desist

Khloe Kardashian is stil ticking by boyfriend TristanThompson's side despite rumors of him being unfaithful.

An insider close to Kardashian most recently has informed E! News that “Khloe is not leaving him.”

According to E! Kardashian issued a cease and desist letter to a woman, Kimberly Alexander, who is alleging that Thompson is the father of her child, during the reality tv star and the NBA player’s relationship. Back in 2020, Thompson took a paternity test which ultimately determined that Thompson was not the father. The cease and desist letter that was issued by the couple in May of the same year, Alexander later requested a second test, Thompson agreed but required that the test was performed by AABB-accredited lab.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Thoughts On Using A Surrogate For Her Second Child With Tristan Thompson

"Khloe obviously gets upset when rumors are spread about Tristan being unfaithful, but the dust has settled a bit and they are still together," the insider said adding that they “are still very much a couple and Khloe is standing by Tristan.”

Despite the rumors and drama, The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and the Boston Celtics player are focused on growing their family so that their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson can have a sibling.

"They are hoping to give True a baby brother, but ultimately want a healthy baby," the insider confirms.