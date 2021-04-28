Tristan Thompson Accused Of Cheating On Khloé Kardashian Again

Instagram model Sydney Chase claims that she got it in with Thompson in January of this year in a new interview and gave up all the tea.

Another woman has accused Tristan Thompson of cheating on Khloé Kardashian again and telling her that he was single the whole time.

When asked about Thompson’s private parts she gave up all the details. “It was a peek-a-boo d–k, but, baby, it was good,” Chase said on the “No Jumper” Podcast.

According to Chase, Thompson told her that he was living the single life. “He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK,” she claimed. “We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything.”

Tristan and Khloé called it quits in Feb. 2019 after rumors that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s then best friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloé and Tristan are parents of their 3-year-old daughter True. Eventually, the two made amends and tried to make their relationship work again last summer.

On Instagram, Khloé confirmed that they were back together on Thompson’s birthday. “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you.”