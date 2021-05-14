Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Thoughts On Using A Surrogate For Her Second Child With Tristan Thompson

On Thursday's (May 13) episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian revealed her possible next steps in exploring her pregnancy options with Tristan Thompson.

The couple who share their 3-year-old daughter, True, have looked into surrogacy as an option after Kardashian was informed that her next pregnancy would be high-risk if she conceived naturally, according to People.

“A few months ago, Tristan and I made embryos, and during that time I was also told that I would not be smart if I carried my second pregnancy, I would be high risk and to explore surrogacy options, so Tristan and I have decided that's what we're going to do,” the 36-year-old reality star explained. “I have a surrogate agent who is, you know, sort of filtering through who they think might be the best fit for me and my family.”

But after the pair met virtually with a surrogate therapist for a clearer understanding of the process, one question left them with some hesitancies.

“What are your beliefs about fetal reduction or termination of pregnancy due to multiple pregnancies? Say, the embryo splitting and the surrogate was carrying twins suddenly,” the couple was asked.

Kardashian soon replied: “If we're blessed to have multiples we think that's in God's will, so we're on board with that.”

“And what if your surrogate wasn't on board with that?” the therapist asked.

The couple hadn't thought of that possibility and were taken aback.

“I'm definitely getting freaked out I think as the questions go by just because I, of course, I know it's her body, my baby, but I really did not put two and two together that that means she has the control whether she would want to, you know, terminate the twin. Me not having control over that outcome, makes me very nervous,” Kardashian shared.

While eventually deciding that surrogacy is the best thing for her and her family, they hope to find a surrogate within a year.

“I definitely want [True] to have another sibling, and I think, you know, it's selfish of me if I don't give her that,” she said. “But I want to make sure that whoever we choose as a surrogate is the right fit for our family. I'm not just rushing to do something so if I find one even within the next year, I'll feel good about that."

The last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 PM ET on E!.

Watch a clip of Khloé Kardashian discussing her surrogacy concerns with her mom Kris Jenner below: