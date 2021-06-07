Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Slams Him For ‘Passive Aggressive' Instagram Posts

Gary Owen and Kenya Duke split in March after 18 years of marriage. Duke has made no public statements, until now.

On June 6, Duke reposted a photo Owen posted on his Instagram with him wearing a shirt that read “breadwinner.” Duke called the post “passive aggressive.”

Duke wrote in the caption of the post, “I have never gone to the media. The media goes looking for the paperwork. I have allowed you to tell your family, friends, and fans any false narrative that you want or need it to be about us, the relationship and our kids. Because I DON'T care or feel a need to defend or explain myselfYou and I know what it really is!”



She continued, “But when you go and make these dumb passive aggressive posts in these insensitive ass t-shirts, I am triggered and you now have my attention. You haven't supported us since April 1st. Nothing, nada, zero not electric, water, gas, not insurance (medical, dental, life, car, house, etc.), not groceries, not maintenance for the house, not the gas or maintenance of the cars, not the platinum card I got for us (because you wanted one) and you couldn't get one (on your own), not the cell phone you had for 23 years; instead you just got another phone number and didn't pay the bill.”

Duke accused him of not seeing his daughter in six and a half months and his son in over 4 months, she added, “You are not a good guy, so cut it out and get a shirt that says DEADbEAT. I will let you get back to living your best life...lying, clout chasing, side chicks, and looking for a Black celebrity friend group.”