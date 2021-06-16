Travis Scott Says He Loves "Wifey" Kylie Jenner At Parsons Benefit Gala

It’s still unclear if Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are back together, but one thing that is certain is that he still loves her.

While attending the 72nd Parsons Benefit Gala on Tuesday (June 15) for the “Out West” artist to receive an award, he gave a special shoutout to Jenner and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

“Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” he said.

According to Page Six, the reality star and Kylie Cosmetics founder landed in New York City on Monday (June 14) to spend some mother-daughter time at the American Girl Doll store before meeting up with Scott.

This duo took photos on the red carpet for the gala, which was the first time since Netflix's “Travis Scott premiere: Look Mom I Can Fly” in August 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif.

They also spent time together over the Memorial Day holiday with Scott's family in Houston.

“They are not putting any pressure on their relationship. They get along and things are great. They both want to be as present as possible for Stormi. Kylie and Travis have worked hard to create a great family situation,” a source shared, People reports. “Everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It's all benefitting her.”

After dating for two years, Jenner and Scott called it quits in Oct. 2019.

They have reportedly been seen spending time together this year.