Macy Gray Says Time's Up For U.S. Flag, Calls For Redesign

Macy Gray has sparked a great debate amid changing times in the U.S.: A call to redesign the American flag.

The Grammy award-winning singer proposed that the flag should be designed for all 50 states and their people in an op-ed published at MarketWatch. She argues that the flag no longer is a symbol of “democracy and freedom.”

Although the American flag replaced the Confederate battle flag, Gray sees a common thread between the two despite years of change.

