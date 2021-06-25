WATCH: ‘F9’ Cast Talks Stunts, Family, And Why After All These Years, The Franchise Still Works

Get ready for a while ride because the Fast And Furious franchise has done it again! Available nationwide in theaters Friday (June 25) Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris and Vin Diesel are reunited for the action-packed film F9.

“It’s time for everyone to celebrate ‘Fast 9’ because the finale is coming and it will be everything.” said Vin Diesel.

In several interviews with BET.com, other members of the cast went into further detail about some of the crazy stunts performed on mountain sides, in the streets of Europe and even one that took them all the way into outer space. No, really! Listen as they reveal details about working together during quarantine, how their characters have changed for the better and the legacy and intense fandom the franchise has built throughout the years.

Watch below: